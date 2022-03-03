Fremont P.D. say the man broke into an apartment Wednesday night and attacked two people with a knife

FREMONT, Michigan — Police say a suspect is on the loose after a home invasion and attempted murder in Newaygo County Wednesday night.

Fremont P.D. say it happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment building in Fremont, but have not specified which apartment building.

Investigators say a man broke into the apartment and attacked two people inside with a knife.

Police say by the time they arrived on scene, the unknown suspect had ran away. They believe the victims may have injured the suspect while defending themselves, but it's unknown exactly how the suspect was hurt.

The victims were taken to the hospital but police have not released an update on their condition.

Fremont P.D. says no arrests have been made. The suspect is described as a male, slender build, and wearing dark clothing.

They are urging citizens to lock their doors and report any suspicious behavior.

If you have any information, call the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100 or Newaygo County Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

