Shooting in Muskegon Heights Monday night

Muskegon Central Dispatch says that there are multiple victims in a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Monday night.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. in Muskegon Heights Monday.

The shooting took place near the 2400 block of Superior Street near Howell Avenue.

Police have confirmed that there are multiple victims in the shooting, but have not released information on how many and the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story and 13 ON YOUR SIDE will provide updates when they become available.

