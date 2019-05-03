FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Online court records show a murder charge has been filed against a man who has been under investigation in the disappearance of a suburban Detroit woman.

Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills hasn't been seen since December 2016.

Floyd Galloway Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder. He's in prison for kidnapping and assaulting a woman in a different case. Galloway's attorney in that case has said he's been wrongly linked to Stislicki's disappearance.

Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference Tuesday. Police say the 32-year-old Galloway knew Stislicki because he was a security guard where she worked. Her body hasn't been found.

