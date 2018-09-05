KENT COUNTY, MICH -- The man accused of punching his girlfriend's two-year-old daughter in the face and killing the infant, is now facing formal charges of felony murder.

Rickey Whiteside, 29, appeared in a Kent County district court Wednesday, May 9. Whiteside was arrested on April 29, after officers responded to the Lazy T Motel on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The toddler was found unresponsive. Whiteside was originally charged with child abuse, but the murder charge was added after the girl died from her injuries one week ago.

