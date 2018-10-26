MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and life sentence of a Muskegon man in a drug-related murder in April of 2016.

Jaylan Traviss was convicted of multiple counts, including felony murder, for the shooting death of Charles Cuti during a robbery.

He was shot in the parking lot of a liquor store on Getty Street. Investigators say Traviss and another man lured the victim there on the pretense of buying marijuana wax.

►Earlier: Arrest warrant: Assailants wanted to steal drugs from homicide victim

In his appeal, Traviss said there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction. The Appeals Court this week disagreed.

Traviss, who is now 23, is serving his life sentence at a state prison in Muskegon Heights.

