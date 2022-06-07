Store manager robbed outside of gas station in Muskegon Monday

An armed robbery suspect accused of robbing a gas station store employee remains at large.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station north of Muskegon Monday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the Admiral gas station at 11 E Muskegon Ave.

Surveillance video shows the store manager being approached by a suspect wearing all black and using a ski mask to hide his face.

Police said the suspect pulled out a handgun, stole the bank deposit boxes with about $20,000 inside and then ran away from the scene on foot.

Detectives are actively pursuing the case and said the store manager is cooperating.

Police also said a K9 was unable to track the suspect down.

This is said to be an isolated incident, but if you or anyone you know have any information that could help, contact Muskegon PD or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME (27463).

