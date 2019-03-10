MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man accused of causing a crash that killed a Ravenna couple is moving closer to trial.

Cody Loomis, 25, is charged with four felony counts including drunk driving causing death and driving without a license causing death.

Prosecutors say in March Loomis was driving drunk when his truck crossed the center line and crashed into a car killing Melissa Nash and Justin Ducham.

Loomis has two prior drunk driving arrests in 2014 and 2017. Court records also show he was also previously arrested for having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.

Thursday Loomis waived a preliminary hearing on the charges, and the court staff will begin the process of setting the case for trial in circuit court.

Loomis remains in the Muskegon County jail.

