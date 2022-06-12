Muskegon County man killed in homicide Sunday

A man was shot and killed in Grant Township on Sunday. Police have a suspect in custody.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man was shot and killed in Grant Township on Sunday, the Oceana County Sheriff's Office says.

Emergency personal were dispatched to a home in Oceana County with reports of shots fired. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim deceased.

The 28-year-old victim's identity has not yet been released.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office shared the description of the suspect's vehicle with neighboring counties and he was stopped and taken into custody by Muskegon County officers for the Michigan State Police.

A firearm that is believed to have been used in the murder was found with the suspect, police say.

The suspect is a 32-year-old man from Muskegon County. He is currently lodged at the Oceana County Jail awaiting charges.

A 28-year-old woman from Montague was also involved in the incident and was not injured, according to police.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.