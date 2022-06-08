Muskegon doctor pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Soaries Maxine Peterson, 68, pleaded guilty to charging for services she did not perform and prescribing controlled substances with no medical justification.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon doctor has pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Soaries Maxine Peterson, 68, pleaded guilty on May 25 to billing Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for services she did not perform. Peterson said she sometimes charged patients for visiting the office when she was on vacation or out of the office. The DOJ says many of these patients were visiting to refill monthly prescriptions of controlled substances and never came in contact with a licensed healthcare professional.

In addition, the DOJ alleges Peterson prescribed medications with no medical justification. She has since surrendered her Drug Enforcement Administration registration, and she will be barred from applying for registration in the future, keeping her from prescribing opioids and other controlled substances.

“Health care providers who fraudulently bill for services they did not provide must be held accountable, especially when those services involve the prescribing of controlled substances,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “The citizens of this district deserve better. My office is committed to working with our federal and state partners to combat this unprofessional, unsafe, and unlawful behavior in Michigan.”

After pleading guilty, Peterson agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve her civil liability for both fraudulent healthcare billing and prescribing controlled substances unnecessarily.

“I appreciate the coordinated effort across state and federal agencies to reach this outcome,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office will continue to work with our partners to ensure providers who commit fraud are held accountable. Patients and all Michigan residents deserve better.”

Peterson is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 7. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

