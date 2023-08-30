Muskegon Heights man arraigned on child porn charges

Police say Antonio Lashun Aldridge, 42, could face decades in prison if convicted.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man from Muskegon Heights was arraigned on several charges, including child porn, on Wednesday.

Authorities say Antonio Lashun Aldridge, 42, was arrested after digital evidence was seized from the man's home.

Aldridge appeared in court to face charges on for aggravated distributing or promoting of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, felon in possession of firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition, according to a press release from Michigan State Police.

If convicted he could spend more than 50 years in prison.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at MissingKids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at MichiganICAC.com.

