crime

Muskegon Heights police looking for hit-and-run suspect

The crash resulted in the death of 48-year-old Yvette Zena Hurt.
Credit: Muskegon Heights PD

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police are looking for the person involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Wednesday, June 3. 

Muskegon Central Dispatch was notified about a traffic crash at the corner of Getty Street and Hackley Avenue in Muskegon Heights at 5:58 p.m.

Muskegon Heights Police believe the driver who fled the scene to be 30-year-old Anthony Bernard Spann.

On June 8, the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant charging Spann with one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a five-year felony.

He is also charged with operation of a vehicle with a suspended license, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Span is not currently in custody. Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 911 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

The department also urges Spann to turn himself in to authorities.

