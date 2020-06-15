Muskegon Heights Police investigate fatal shooting of young man

The victim was in his late teens or early 20s, police say.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police officers are investigating a homicide that happened Monday morning at a hotel along Seaway Drive.

The victim was in his late teens or early 20s, police say. He was shot twice this morning: once in the head and once in the chest. He did not survive.

Police say a woman at the hotel called 911 to report shots fired on the second floor at the Clarion Inn and Suites.

Detectives have identified a person of interesting. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information about the victim or the person of interest is currently available.

