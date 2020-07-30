Muskegon Heights Police solve 37-year-old cold case

MHPD arrested Dale Rose, who was arraigned Wednesday for the assault of a 6-year-old girl in 1983.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department can finally close a 37-year-old cold case.

According to MHPD, the crime happened in April of 1983 at the 2000 block of 6th Street in Muskegon Heights. The case involved a Criminal Sexual Conduct case, first-degree, of a 6-year-old girl.

MHPD and Child Protective Services conducted an investigation and a warrant was issued on April 4, 1984. The suspect, now known as Dale Rose, absconded without being arrested or arraigned.

Over several years, MHPD says they received calls from confidential informants, but Rose still could not be located.

Utilizing Federal resources, Rose was found in February of 2017 in Clark County Texas, but because of a glitch in the Clark County Sheriff's Office he was released.

He was located again in July of 2020. This time MHPD contact the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office and requested a Governor's Warrant for the suspect.

Police drove to Clark County Tennessee where Dale Rose, was arrested and transported back to Muskegon County.

He was lodged in the Muskegon County Jail and was arraigned Wednesday for the CSC of a 6-year-old girl in 1984.

