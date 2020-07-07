Woman charged in fatal Muskegon Heights shooting

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Friday.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A 27-year-old woman is facing an open murder charge for the shooting death of another woman in Muskegon Heights.

Myesha Gates is currently being held at the Muskegon County Jail.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Friday at East Park Manor. Police found 24-year-old De'ja Madison dead in her car.

Police said Gates and Madison may have been involved in a heated argument involving several people shortly before the shooting.

