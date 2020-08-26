Muskegon man arrested after alleged road rage incident, car chase

The road rage incident and short pursuit happened Tuesday night, but the suspect wasn't arrested until Wednesday morning.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 35-year-old Muskegon County man who was on the run for several hours after an alleged road rage incident was arrested Wednesday morning and taken to jail.

According to the Muskegon Township Police Chief Tim Thielbar, the man is accused of brandishing a weapon during what's believed to be a road rage incident that happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Muskegon Township.

Police located the suspect's vehicle after the incident, but he did not stop, leading to a short pursuit. It was called off when the suspect vehicle fled outside of Muskegon Township and into Egelston Township.

Thielbar said Muskegon County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and also pursued it until the driver crashed near a wood area and fled from the scene.

Michigan State Police also responded to the area boarded by Maple Island Road, Hall Road, South Broton Road and White Road.

Early Wednesday morning, Thielbar said a resident in the area of Hall Road heard noises from an outbuilding on their property and called authorities.

Local law enforcement surrounded the area and arrested the suspect without incident. There were no injuries to police.

