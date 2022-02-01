Muskegon man arrested in connection to Big Rapids beating; Police seeking tips for other suspects

Mecosta County authorities arrested an 18-year-old Muskegon man in connection to a December beating that sent two people to the hospital.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich — Mecosta County authorities arrested an 18-year-old man who was involved in the beating of a male victim in Big Rapids.

Police are investigating an altercation that happened at an apartment complex south of Big Rapids back at the start of the Ferris State University school year.

Two victims were sent to the hospital as a result of the altercation and a third victim was treated at home and did not report the incident.

Jaylen Mansfield, of Muskegon, was arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated/felonious assault less than murder back in Dec. 2021.

Upon his arrest, he posted a $3,000 bond and was arraigned on the charge on Jan. 10.

He returns to court on Feb. 9.

Detectives are investigating other possible suspects in relation to the altercation in Big Rapids that ultimately led to two men being hospitalized.

If you do have a tip that can help police, you're asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department and ask to speak with D/Sgt. Casey Nemeth.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.