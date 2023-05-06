'One of the worst stalking cases we’ve seen' | Muskegon man sentenced to 15 years for stalking, threatening ex-wife

Mitchell Pierce, 45, of Muskegon, will spend 15 years in prison for stalking and threatening to kill his ex-wife and her family.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man was sentenced Monday after stalking his ex-wife and threatening to kill her and her family.

Mitchell Pierce, 45, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and firearms charges.

The case began in August 2021 when Pierce pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-wife. He was placed on probation and ordered to not have contact with her. They got a divorce at this time.

Despite the no-contact order, Pierce began emailing, texting, calling and FaceTiming his ex-wife. He threatened to kill her and her family. He also sent photos of firearms in these threatening messages.

In May 2022, Pierce's ex-wife noticed a Jeep following her and pulled into a parking lot. Pierce exited the Jeep and approached her vehicle. She then hit Pierce with her vehicle and left the scene.

Responding officers searched the Jeep Pierce had been driving and found a loaded pistol, two rifles, seven magazines, numerous rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

Investigators say Pierce had planned to scare his ex-wife into getting back together with him. If that didn't work, he had planned to refuse to comply with police until they killed him.

“Gender-based violence harms families, perpetuates social inequities, and leaves victims fearful and feeling like they have nowhere to turn,” said U.S. Attorney Totten. “As this prosecution demonstrates – one of the worst stalking cases we’ve seen in years – my office is fully committed to protecting victims and holding perpetrators accountable, especially abusers who illegally possess firearms.”

Gender-based violence includes any harmful threats or acts against a group or individual based on actual or perceived sex, gender, gender identity, sex characteristics, or sexual orientation. This includes stalking.

After Pierce finishes his prison sentence, he will be on supervised release for three years.

If you or someone you know is in an unsafe relationship and need help, there is help available to you:

Victim Connect: 1-855-4VICTIM (1-855-484-2846)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224 (or text START to 88788)

The National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

