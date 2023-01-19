Muskegon man sentenced for strangling girlfriend to death

Brenda Hooper was reported missing in October of 2021 and police found her body in February of 2022.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man who admitted to strangling his girlfriend to death and hiding her body has been sentenced Thursday.

Brenda Hooper, 49, was reported missing in October 2021 and nearly four months later her body was found near Summit Avenue and 6th Street in Muskegon Heights.

Timothy Day, 39, had been charged in the case with open murder, lying to police and concealing the death of an individual in February of 2022.

Day was sentenced in court Thursday on the charges of homicide manslaughter and concealing the death of an individual.

A judge sentenced Day to sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and 6 months with a maximum of 30 years on the homicide manslaughter charge.

On the charge of concealing the death of an individual, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 14 months and a maximum of 10 years.

Day will get credit for nearly a year served while he was being held throughout court proceedings.

Investigators say Day and Hooper were in a relationship at the time of her death.

A probable cause affidavit showed that Day confessed to a detective that he had "accidentally strangled Brenda Hooper until she died." The document also indicates he admitted to keeping her body in their apartment for four days before eventually disposing of the body.

