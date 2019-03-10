MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sept. 30, injuring two people.

The police responded to the 1700 block of S. Getty Street and found two victims - an 18-year-old Muskegon man and an 18-year-old Muskegon Township woman - with injuries.

The man was shot in the arm and the woman was shot in the leg. They were both taken to the hospital for their injuries, and police say they are recovering well.

No arrests have been made yet. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 231-724-6740 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

