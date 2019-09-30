MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon woman charged with killing two of her neighbors has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Monica Bagley, 39, is charged with two counts of open murder. Police say she stabbed Charles Cooper and Linda Martin inside their home back in July.

Detectives say Bagley then called 911 a few hours later to report their deaths.

But the judge said Monday Bagley is not competent for trial. That means she'll be sent to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

Bagley will be there for 15 months of treatment and observation.

