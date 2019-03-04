The South West Enforcement Team, a police task force focused on southwest Michigan, worked with Battle Creek Police to confiscate 4 ounces of heroin laced with fentanyl.

Detectives were acting on information that the drugs were being delivered to the Battle Creek area. Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, members of SWET found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on I-94 near the 110-mile marker in Calhoun County.

During a search of the vehicle, police found the heroin, which has a street value of $12,500.

A woman from Battle Creek was driving the car. She was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on a charge of possession with intent to deliver.

The investigation is ongoing.

SWET is comprised of law enforcement officers from a number of southwest Michigan police departments.

