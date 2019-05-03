BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - Authorities in Mecosta County are hoping the community can help locate the man who stole nearly $4,500 in electronics from Walmart.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5. The suspect walked into the Big Rapids Walmart, located as 21400 Perry Ave. and pried open a locked case behind the employee counter. He also cut a security cable to access a number of high dollar electronics.

The suspect made out with five 4th generation Apple Watch's, four 6th generation iPad's, 2 ACER laptops, and 3 Lenovo Tab 4's, the sheriff's office reported. The combined total for all the electronics is $4,485.98.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a silver-looking passenger vehicle, which was captured on surveillance video. Some photos of the suspect and the vehicle were provided in order to help the sheriff's office identify them.

If anyone has information on the incident, call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150 or send a tip via email to tips@mecostacounty.org.

