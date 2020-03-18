NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A 53-year-old man from Newaygo County was arrested on March 13 after an investigation by the Michigan State Police showed that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old, according to police.

The investigation showed that Thomas Herman had been sexually assaulting the 13-year-old, who was a family friend, since December of 2019. Police did not say whether the victim is a boy or a girl.

Herman was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree, victim under 13, and three counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree, victim under 13. A six-count warrant was also authorized by the Newaygo County Prosecutor's Office.

The felony charges Herman faces are punishable by life and up to 15 years in prison.

The 53-year-old is lodged at the Newaygo County Jail. He was arraigned on his charges on March 16 and his bond is set at $100,000.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.