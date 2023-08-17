Nigerian brothers plead not guilty in 'sextortion' case tied to death of Marquette teen

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced today that the brothers were arraigned on the charges and plead not guilty.

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, were extradited to the United States on August 13, they were brought to Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The two brothers were indicted for being part of an international sexual extortion ring, which prosecutors allege resulted in the death of a Marquette teen.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced today that the brothers were arraigned on the charges and plead not guilty after being formally advised of the charges against them.

A detention hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

“Today’s hearing is another step forward in the judicial process following the successful extradition of the Ogoshi brothers from Nigeria to the United States on last Sunday,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is fully prepared to present the facts of the case during a fair trial.”

In November 2022, Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi were charged in a four-count indictment:

Count 1 charges Samuel Ogoshi with Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Resulting in Death in association with the death of Jordan DeMay. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a statutory mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

Count 2 charges both men with Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit Minors by causing the minors to produce child pornographic images that the defendants then used to blackmail the minors. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

Count 3 charges both men with Conspiracy to Distribute Child Pornography for sending the child pornography images to the minors, as well as their families and friends. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison.

Count 4 charges both men with Conspiracy to Commit Stalking Through the Internet for engaging in this sextortion scheme as it relates to both minors and young adults. The charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel Mekaru and Davin Reust, and investigated by the FBI, the Marquette Sheriff’s Department, and the Michigan State Police Cybercrimes Unit in Marquette with the cooperation and assistance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria.

