Ninth defendant pleads guilty to participating in the 2020 Grand Rapids riot

Twenty-two people were charged in the May 30-31 riot in Grand Rapids; guilty pleas have been entered by nine of the defendants.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who participated in the Grand Rapids riot nearly a year ago pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two felony charges.

Kyree Lee Robertson, 25, pleaded guilty to riot and breaking and entering a building with intent. In exchange for his pleas, a third charge of lying to a peace officer was dismissed.

“There was a riot going on, is that not true?'' Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock asked during Tuesday's hearing.

“Yes sir,’’ Robertson responded.

“And sir you did break and enter a shop with the intent to steal something while you were rioting,’’ the judge asked.

“Yes sir,’’ Robertson responded.

The shop was Family and Pediatric Eye Care at 144 Monroe Center NW. The business suffered heavy damage.

The two charges Robertson pleaded guilty to are 10-year felonies. Sentencing guidelines call for a minimum term of between five and 23 months.

Sentencing for Robertson has been set for mid-July.

In all, 22 people were charged in the May 30-31 riot that overtook downtown Grand Rapids following a protest to denounce the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Nine defendants have pleaded guilty so far; five have been sentenced.

