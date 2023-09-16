No arrests made after overnight shooting in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety posted about the incident on Facebook.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — One person is in the hospital with a serious injury after an overnight shooting, the Department of Public Safety shared on Facebook.

They say the shooting happened near Florence St. and N. Westnedge Ave.

No details about the victim have been released.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in the post that no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you can call the KDPS at 269-488-8911.

