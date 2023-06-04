No injuries after shots fired at home in Holland Twp.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

There are no injuries after a Holland Twp. home was shot at early Sunday morning, Ottawa County Deputies say.

It happened around 12:52 a.m. Sunday, in the area of W Lakewood Blvd. and Douglas Ave.

Deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the area. A short time later, they say, a victim called to report their home was shot at.

Investigation showed the home was struck by multiple rounds of bullets, but none of the occupants inside the residence were injured.

The Holland City Department of Public Safety assisted on scene.

If anyone has information in reference to this shooting, call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368.)

