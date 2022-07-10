No one injured after shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game

Officers estimate around five to six shots were fired from a vehicle in the stadiums parking lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No one was injured after shots were fired outside of a Battle Creek Central football game Friday night at C.W. Post Stadium.

Battle Creek police say the incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. when officers heard shots being fired in the area of Champion Street and West Street.

Officers estimate around five to six shots were fired from a vehicle in the stadiums parking lot. No suspects have been located and no one was injured during the incident. However, spent casings were located in the parking lot shortly after.

Police continue to investigate.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.