Mary Collins' body was wrapped in Saran Wrap and duct tape. The suspects reportedly used dish soap and pumpkin spice shower gel to help mask the smell of her body.

'They were shocked at how well she was concealed'

Reporter's Notebook : Michelle Boudin shares why this is important to cover

For more than 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of working as a television news reporter and telling people’s stories.

For better or worse, much of my time on the job has been spent as a crime reporter. Covering crime is never easy. You’re often there on the worst day of someone’s life. But there are some stories where you can do some actual good by telling a specific story. That's always the hope, but it's not always the case.

There’s no denying our society is obsessed with true crime. Lots of people I know are obsessed with binging crime documentaries. I'm not like most people. I avoid those shows at all costs because I know there are real people and real suffering at the heart of those stories.

In recent years, I’ve shied away from the cold-case news stories I used to get assigned to at work. I try to avoid covering crime in general, and as a veteran reporter, I’m lucky to have the choice to do that.

But about six months ago, Mia Alderman reached out to me. Her granddaughter Mary Collins was murdered in one of the most horrific cases I’ve ever covered. Coleman was Collins' guardian and raised her. Then, during the week of the COVID-19 lockdowns in March 2020, Collins disappeared.

The case is so unusual, shocking and bizarre that if it had happened any other time in recent history, I firmly believe the national media would have descended on Charlotte to cover it.

Instead, Collins' murder and all the horrifying facts attached to it largely went unreported. Alderman wanted to change that. She wanted people to know who Collins was, what happened to her and the fact the four people charged in the case still haven’t been held accountable. One even managed to bond out.

We're telling Collins’ story not because of the salacious details that will surely grab people’s attention, though there are plenty. We decided to tell her story because her family wants it to be told.

Collins was just 20 years old and, by all accounts, was lovely, gracious and kind. In fact, innocent is the word her elementary school principal used to describe her. The words vulnerable and sweet came up over and over again when we talked to others who knew Collins.