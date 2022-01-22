Police: Suspect barricaded himself inside Norton Shores home after domestic assault, now in custody

Police say the suspect had threatened to shoot police officers and burn the home down. He later surrendered without incident.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home with a weapon following a domestic assault.

Police say the situation began around 7 a.m. Saturday morning in the Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park, when the suspect allegedly assaulted a woman inside a home in the 1200 block of E Pontaluna Road. The 34-year-old suspect had also threatened the woman with a long gun. She escaped the home and fled to a neighbor's house.

Police surrounded the home and attempted to contact the suspect by phone. He did not respond. Police say the suspect threatened to shoot police officers and burn the house down.

The Muskegon County Emergency Response Team arrived to help with security, evacuate nearby homes and accompany residents to safety.

The team then used a loud speaker to convince the suspect to surrender. Around 11 a.m., the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

While the situation was ongoing, police asked residents nearby to shelter in place and avoid the area. These orders have since been lifted.

This incident is now under investigation and interviews are being conducted. The suspect's identity is not being released at this time. He is being lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.

