Norton Shores barricaded suspect charged on two counts

Pedro Estrada barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon following a domestic assault on Saturday.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A man has been charged with two felony counts following a standoff with Norton Shore Police officers on Saturday.

34-year-old Pedro Estrada allegedly assaulted a woman inside a home at the Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park early Saturday morning. Following the assault, the suspect allegedly threatened the woman with a long gun. The woman then escaped to a neighbor's home and the suspect remained in the home refusing to exit.

Police say the suspect threatened to shoot police officers and burn the house down. Muskegon County Emergency Response evacuated nearby homes during the incident.

The incident began around 7 a.m. in the morning and around 11 a.m., the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody by police without incident.

Estrada was charged with two counts by the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office on Monday morning.

The first count, unlawful confinement, is a felony that can mean up to 15 years jail time and the second count, felonious assault, is a felony that can include up to an additional 4 years in jail.

Estrada is set for arraignment at Muskegon County District Court sometime on Monday. His bail is set at $25,000.

