Norton Shores woman heading to trial for animal cruelty

The owner of Cober's Canine Rescue waived her preliminary exam and is heading to trial. She's accused of keeping 80 dogs in a home that was deemed "uninhabitable."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The owner of Cober's Canine Rescue is heading to trial for animal cruelty after the rescue was raided in January and 80 dogs were found living in deplorable conditions.

Lisa Cober is facing a charge of abandoning and cruelty to 25 or more animals.

Cober waived her preliminary examination that was scheduled for March 14 and she will now head to circuit court.

The home used as the rescue was found with "feces covering the flooring of the residence, as well as counter spaces, doors, kennels, and walls," according to a probable cause document.

After the dogs were removed from the home, Norton Shores building inspectors declared the residence uninhabitable.

Since the 78 dogs were rescued, four have died.

The rest are in the care of Harbor Humane and Pound Buddies, many of which are making progress in their ongoing recovery.

Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, it remains unclear when these dogs will become available for adoption.

Pound Buddies says the best way to stay updated on the dogs in their care and the progress they're making is by following their Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.