Police: Suspect in Oceana Co. home invasion considered 'armed and dangerous'

Anyone with information on Harold Labeau's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oceana County Sheriff's Office. Labeau is considered armed and dangerous.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are releasing new details about the suspect in a home invasion in Oceana County, saying the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Harold Labeau, 52, is accused of an armed robbery at an elderly couple's home in Mears. Investigators say Labeau used a crowbar to break the sliding glass door of the home and enter. The 81-year-old female homeowner shot at Labeau but missed.

Labeau then allegedly took the firearm and assaulted the 84-year-old male homeowner before taking valuables and the couple's vehicle, a 2015 Grand Cherokee.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in front of a Hart business.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office has a six-count felony warrant out for Labeau's arrest.

A month and a half prior to Wednesday’s incident, the same elderly man had been the victim of a kidnapping and ransom attempt, when he was then held at an undisclosed location in Muskegon County. Labeau is also wanted in connection to this incident.

Labeau was last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, jeans and a backpack. It is believed he still has the firearm he stole from the couple's home.

According to police, Labeau has said that he knows the police are looking for him, and that he will "go down shooting."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oceana County Sheriff's Office at 231-873-2121 or the Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.

