Reward increased for info in 'brutal' October 2022 homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Santino "Taco" Ysasi has been raised to $5,000.

Ysasi, 46, was killed and found dead next to an abandoned building behind a church on Bridge Street on Oct. 19, 2022. His death was ruled a homicide, but his cause of death was not released. Police have called his murder "brutal."

Surveillance video of a person of interest was released earlier this month in hopes of identifying or locating them.

Detectives acknowledge the video footage isn't crystal clear, but they do believe there are some details in the video that could spark a thought.

"Pay special attention to the way the individual is dressed, the style and shape of the backpack he is wearing, and the manner this person walks," GRPD Captain Chad McKersie said.

Police say over 1,000 hours have been spent working to solve this case, and the public's help is needed to identify more leads for detectives.

Silent Observer set a reward of $3,200 for any information leading to an arrest in the case. It was announced Monday that Ysasi's family has upped the reward to $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or silentobserver.org.

