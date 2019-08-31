ODESSA, Texas — One suspect is dead and one victim has also been killed in shootings in the area of Midland and Odessa Saturday afternoon.

Police said there are "multiple gunshot victims" after reports of two suspects opening fire in multiple locations.

Midland police said at least one suspect was shot and killed near the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

At 5:29 p.m. CDT, Midland police said there was no longer an active shooter situation.

Police believe two suspects were in two separate vehicles that they hijacked, one a gold/white small Toyota truck and the other a U.S. mail carrier truck. The Midland Police Department believes stole those vehicles outside a Home Depot. Midland police said that the suspect in the small truck had a rifle,

UMC has confirmed a 17 month old is on the way to Lubbock after being shot in the face.

According to Midland police, the shooters were driving from Midland to Odessa on I-20 when they stopped and shot a DPS trooper, before traveling to Odessa.

Multiple areas were on lockdown, including UT Permian Basin.

Governor Greg Abbott will be traveling to Odessa Sunday morning. He issued the following statement:

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.