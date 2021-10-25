Police say two people suffered stab wounds.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department says an officer shot and killed a stabbing suspect at a home late Sunday night.

It happened around 10:22 p.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Grantwood Avenue in Kentwood.

Kentwood PD says officers were called to the home for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, a fight was in progress inside the home.

Kentwood PD claims a 60-year-old man was armed with a knife, and during the incident, an officer shot and killed him.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. A second victim suffered minor knife wounds and was treated at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is now handling the investigation.

The officer who opened fire is now on paid administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.

