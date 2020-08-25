Officers investigate attempted destruction of property at Georgetown church

Church members found a bottle on the ground outside the church that appears to have a flammable liquid inside, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Officers are investigating after an attempted destruction of property took place at Fairhaven Ministries Church in Georgetown Township.

The incident took place at around 9:36 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Church members found a bottle on the ground outside the church that appears to have a flammable liquid inside, police say.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the bottle was thrown at a church window in attempt to damage the building. However, the bottle did not end up breaking the window. The fire ended up burning itself out without causing any damage.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department of Silent Observer.

