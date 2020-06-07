Officers respond to fatal car vs. motorcycle crash

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive female lying on the road; two passerby doctors were already administering CPR.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County Sheriff deputies responded to a fatal motorcycle versus car crash Saturday, July 4 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and Community Hall Road in New Buffalo Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman lying on the road; two passerby doctors were already administering CPR. The female was the motorcycle operator, a 23-year-old Stacy Johnson from Illinois.

Johnson was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City where she was pronounced dead by ER doctors.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened when a car going southbound was slowing down to pull into Timothy’s Restaurant. The driver, Joyce Collins of Three Oaks, was making a left turn into the parking lot when she pulled up directly in front of Johnson, who was headed northbound.

Johnson was the only occupant of the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Collins did not sustain any injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

