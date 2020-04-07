Officers respond to motorcycle, deer accident

Boyd was wearing a helmet, but she suffered serious injuries and was air lifted by an Air Care’s helicopter to Bronson Hospital in serious condition.

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Branch County Sheriff deputies responded to an accident Friday morning involving a motorcycle and a deer.

The accident happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Marshall Road south of Vincent Road in Girard Township.

Preliminary investigation shows that 51-year-old Margo Boyd was north bound on Marshall Road when she struck a deer that ran in front of her from a wooded area.

The impacted caused Boyd to lose control of the motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved, according to authorities.

Boyd was wearing a helmet, but she suffered serious injuries and was air lifted by an Air Care’s helicopter to Bronson Hospital in serious condition.

