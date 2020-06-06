Officers respond to shooting in Kalamazoo

The victim was a 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a shooting on Woodbury Avenue.

According to the press release, the officers were patrolling northside neighborhoods in response to crowds, fights and quality of life concerns generated by mobile nuisance parties. Some of the officers were assisting in moving an uncooperative crowd by Woodbury Avenue and Florence Street.

While assisting this crowd, the officers reported hearing gunshots in close proximity.

Officers responded to the direction of the shots and found a single victim in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue. The victim was a 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further details are available for release at this time, but the incident is being investigated.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

