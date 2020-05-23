Officers respond to shooting in Kalamazoo

The suspect was arrested for felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and outstanding warrants.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Safety Officers responded to a shooting Friday at approximately 1 a.m. on Hays Park Ave. near Race St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 44-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening grazing gunshot wound to her side. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The victim provided a vehicle description and the information was relayed to neighboring jurisdictions. The vehicle was then located by Portage Public Safety, and the driver and occupants were detained. A firearm was recovered when police searched the vehicle.

The driver, a 42-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was determined to be the suspect. The suspect was arrested for felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and outstanding warrants.

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks that anyone with information regarding the investigation call them at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.