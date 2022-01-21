Official: 1 officer dead, 1 gravely hurt in Harlem shooting

The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have faced gunfire on the job in New York City.

NEW YORK — An officer has been killed and another gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call on Friday in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official.

A suspect was also killed in the shooting, says the official, who is not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have faced gunfire on the job.

An officer was wounded in the leg Tuesday night in the Bronx during a struggle with a teenager who also shot himself. A narcotics detective was shot in the leg Thursday on Staten Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement Friday night:

I am horrified by tonight's tragedy in Harlem. My thoughts are with the family who answered the phone to receive the news they've always dreaded: that their loved one, who had sworn to protect and serve New Yorkers by joining the NYPD, will not be coming home. I am praying for the recovery of his partner, the officer who is fighting for his life, and for his family. I know that all of New York is standing with these officers and their families.

We must urgently confront the plague of gun violence in our state. Too many lives are being lost, and too many New Yorkers are living in fear. This is a crisis. That's why earlier today, I extended an Executive Order declaring a gun violence State of Emergency. In the Executive Budget I released earlier this week, I put forward a plan to triple resources for our gun interdiction efforts, so that we stop the flow of illegal guns into our state, and also triple resources for violence interrupter programs to address the root causes of violence.

I refuse to allow our cities to be gripped with fear. New Yorkers deserve action from their elected officials — and they will get it. I've pledged my full support to Mayor Eric Adams and look forward to working with him and other leaders to continue to take meaningful actions to make New Yorkers safer.