COLUMBUS, Ohio — A magistrate judge has ordered a man be sent to Ohio to face a criminal charge that he threatened to shoot up Ohio State University and hurt players on the football team.

An indictment unsealed last month accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018, which was played in Columbus that year.

RELATED: Feds say man threatened Ohio State during Michigan game

Ohio State won the game 62-39. Rippy was arrested Monday in California and the judge on Wednesday ordered him sent to Ohio.

Rippy's court-appointed federal public defender declined comment.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.