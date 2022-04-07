x
Crime

MSP: One arrested after traffic stop leads to car chase in Muskegon Heights

The driver was arrested after crashing their vehicle and fleeing the scene.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One person is in custody following a car chase in Muskegon Heights Thursday night.

Michigan State Police confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the chase began in Muskegon Heights after a vehicle crashed into an MSP cruiser following a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene, leading police on a chase. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed at the intersection of Pontaluna Road and Grand Haven Road, hitting another cruiser and an uninvolved vehicle. 

Both suspects inside the vehicle then fled. The driver was arrested a short time later. 

An MSP trooper and two others in the uninvolved crash sustained minor injuries. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

