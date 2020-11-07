One dead after overnight crash in Allegan County

Authorities say that alcohol and marijuana use appear to be contributing factors for the at-fault driver.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A car crash left one driver dead Saturday morning in Valley Township.

At approximately 1:48 a.m. Saturday, deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to 118th Avenue east of 46th Street for a personal injury crash.

Preliminary investigation shows that a westbound SUV crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound car. The male operator of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The female driver of the SUV had some minor injuries from the accident and was transported to Holland Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say that alcohol and marijuana use appear to be contributing factors for the at-fault driver.

The accident is currently under investigation. The names of those involved will not be released until family is notified and the investigation is complete.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: