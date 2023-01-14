x
One dead after shooting in Grand Rapids

When police arrived on scene one person was found and declared dead on scene.
Credit: Jacob Feuerstein, WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police is investigating a shooting on the city's South side.

The shooting happened around 1:45 this morning near 1900 S Division. Officers in the area heard gunshots and went to investigate. 

When the arrived on scene, they found an adult male victim. He was declared dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

The investigation by the Major Case Team is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

