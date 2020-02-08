One injured after rollover crash in Hudsonville

The driver was transported to the hospital by Life Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A 21-year-old female is injured after a rollover crash in Hudsonville.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to Fillmore Street at about 10:32 a.m. Sunday morning for a one-car rollover crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 21-year-old female was driving eastbound on Fillmore Street when she lost control of the vehicle; it ended up rolling over.

The rolled over car came to rest in the middle of the road and blocked both lanes.

The driver was transported to the hospital by Life Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fillmore Street was closed in both directions during investigation and cleanup of the crash.

