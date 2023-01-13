One injured after shooting in Kentwood apartment complex

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was shot in the leg at a Kentwood apartment complex according to the Kentwood Police Department. It happened after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 inside Breton Court Apartments.

First responders performed first aid on the victim before they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other, but the suspect has not been arrested.

The Kentwood Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

