One injured in Mecosta County crash

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — One man was injured late Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on Northland Drive north of 14 Mile road in Big Rapids Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's office stated that a 69-year-old man from Reed City was walking in the road when a 63-year-old man driving southbound hit him.

The 63-year-old was transported to a Big Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

Speed and Alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

