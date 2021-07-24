x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One injured in Mecosta County crash

One individual was left with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Big Rapids Township.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — One man was injured late Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on Northland Drive north of 14 Mile road in Big Rapids Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's office stated that a 69-year-old man from Reed City was walking in the road when a 63-year-old man driving southbound hit him.

The 63-year-old was transported to a Big Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured. 

Speed and Alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

RELATED: Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Grand Rapids

RELATED: Holton Fire Chief dies following motorcycle crash, community holds vigil to remember his legacy

RELATED: 4 suspects, including a GR man, arrested for carjacking in Mecosta County

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.