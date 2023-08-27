One suspect arrested in off-campus shooting at Ferris State

The shooting took place off-campus at Ferris State University, after conducting interviews deputies were able to identify one of the three suspected shooters.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning Saturday.

The shooting took place off-campus at Ferris State University, after conducting interviews deputies were able to identify one of the three suspected shooters.

The Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for the identified suspect, as well as a search warrant for the same suspect, their vehicle and residence.

After partnering with multiple investigators and agencies, an arrest was made. A search was also conducted where additional evidence was obtained. The suspect is in custody and pending arraignment. Their identity has not yet been released.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office Deputies continue to ask for the publics assistance in identifying the remaining suspects and that anyone with video, photos, or that were direct witnesses, please come forward with any information they can provide. The public can provide the information through their tip line by email at tips@mecostasheriff.org or by phone at 231-592-0150.

